Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Brewster Chapel
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
(330) 767-3737
Norma F. Rumberger


Norma F. Rumberger


1926 - 2019
Norma F. Rumberger Obituary
Norma F. Rumberger 1926-2019

92, of Navarre died Tuesday April 16, 2019 following a lengthy illness. She was born May 9, 1926 at Chesterhill, Ohio to the late Dennis and Iva (McElfresh) Halloway and married Leonard Rumberger on Dec. 16, 1950. He died April 5, 2005. Norma was an avid animal lover. She also enjoyed gardening and caring for her colorful flowers. Norma was a loving grandmother and great grandmother.

She is survived by her daughter, Mitzi Netzly of Navarre; son, Michael (Kathy) Rumberger of Navarre; three grandchildren, Michael Keith Netzly of Navarre, Stephanie (Joseph) Costello of Canfield, and Stacy Rumberger of Akron; two great grandchildren, Joseph and Samuel Costello; a sister, Elma (Dave) Stirgwolt; two brothers, Glen (Barb) Hallowell and Dale (Julia) Hallowell; sisters-in-law, Peggy and Paula Hallowell, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mae (Lee) Benjamin and Dolores (Howard) Strode; and two brothers, Charles and Keith Hallowell.

Private graveside services for the family will be held at Union Lawn Cemetery in Navarre. The Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster is handling the arrangements.

Spidell-Brewster

330-767-3737

www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 17, 2019
