Norma G. (Ghazal) Karamage 73 of Canton, passed away Tuesday. Born in Lebanon to the late Yousef and Marie Ghazal she was preceded in death by her sister Georgette Hajjar. Norma enjoyed cooking for her family and friends, gardening, watching movies, attending various ethnic community festivals, a participant in many activities at the Myers Lake YMCA, and was an active member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church and the Hope Ministry. Her family and friends will miss her generosity, wisdom, and never ending opinions.She is survived by her husband of 46 years Edmond H. Karam Sr., sons Edmund (Angela) Karam II, Eric (Melinda) Karam, grandchildren Eddie, Lyla, Abbey, Ava, brothers Sami (Rosita) Ghazal, Ramez (Marie-Claude) Ghazal, and sister Leila Abboud.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, 1:00 pm, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery.(ROSSI-330-492-5830)