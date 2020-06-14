Norma G. (Ghazal) Karam
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, 1:00 pm, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery.
(ROSSI-330-492-5830)
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Jun. 14, 2020.