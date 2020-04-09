|
Norma "Liz" Haffner
Passed away at home April 8, 2020 after suffering from Alzheimer's. She was 81. Liz was born November 1, 1938 in Newcomerstown, Ohio and graduated from Newcomerstown High School in 1956. She moved to Canton and worked at Nationwide Insurance. In 1959, she married Robert "Bobby" Haffner. They were married 24 years until Bob's death in 1983. She worked at Doctor's hospital until she retired in 1997. Liz was fun-loving, had a great laugh and would help anyone who needed it. She didn't have a mean bone in her body but loved playing practical jokes. She liked weekend trips with her sisters and friends.
She leaves a lot of family and friends who loved her and will miss her but grateful she is finally at peace. You are welcome to donate to a local food bank or animal shelter in her name.
Liz will join Bob at Forest Hill Cemetery in a private service. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 9, 2020