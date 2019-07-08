|
Norma J. Cobett
Age 90, died Saturday. Born in Canton, she had lived in various parts of the country moving back to Canton in 1998. Norma was a 1947 McKinley High School graduate, former secretary and a member of Little Flower Catholic Church and Little Flower Altar Rosary Society.
Preceded in death by her husband, Reverend Deacon Edgar Cobett, Ed.D.; son, James Cobett; brother, Carl McLaughlin; and son-in-law, Richard Morgan. Survived by her daughter, Cindy Morgan of Uniontown; sons and daughters-in-law, Ed Jr. and Judy Cobett of Irvine, Calif., Tom and Jan Cobett of Strongsville and and Maricel Cobett of Chino, Calif.; grandchildren, Emily (Sean) Klinger, Scott (Courtney) Cobett and Noah Morgan; great-grandchildren, Pepper and Easton Cobett and sisters, Ruth (Elam) Bruegger of Avon Lake and Carol (David) Kauth of North Canton.
Family and friends will meet for a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Little Flower Catholic Church with Father Leo Wehrlin as celebrant. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. Friends may call Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Little Flower Catholic Church or the . Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on July 8, 2019