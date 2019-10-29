Home

Services
Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-8237
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Northminster Presbyterian Church
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Northminster Presbyterian Church
NORMA J. KENNEDY


1931 - 2019
NORMA J. KENNEDY Obituary
Norma J. Kennedy

4/15/1931 – 10/24/2019

Preceded in death by husband, James F. Kennedy and son, Dennis Kennedy.

Survived by daughters, Diana (Guido) Margida, June (Ralph Perez) Kennedy, Wanda (Don) Avery and Linda Gattuso; 6 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Gladys Crock and Doris Bush.

Memorial service will be Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 11 am at Northminster Presbyterian Church. Rev. Dr. Richard Holmes officiating. Friends will be received one hour before the service. Private burial will be in South Lawn Cemetery, Beach City, Ohio next to her husband. To share a memory or send condolences, visit us at:

www.SchneebergerFuneral.com

Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Oct. 29, 2019
