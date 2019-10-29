|
|
Norma J. Kennedy
4/15/1931 – 10/24/2019
Preceded in death by husband, James F. Kennedy and son, Dennis Kennedy.
Survived by daughters, Diana (Guido) Margida, June (Ralph Perez) Kennedy, Wanda (Don) Avery and Linda Gattuso; 6 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Gladys Crock and Doris Bush.
Memorial service will be Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 11 am at Northminster Presbyterian Church. Rev. Dr. Richard Holmes officiating. Friends will be received one hour before the service. Private burial will be in South Lawn Cemetery, Beach City, Ohio next to her husband. To share a memory or send condolences, visit us at:
www.SchneebergerFuneral.com
Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Oct. 29, 2019