NORMA J. RORICK
1930 - 2020
Norma J. Rorick

Age 90, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Country Lawn of Navarre, due to a brief illness with her loving family at her side. Norma was born in Canton, OH, November 6, 1930, the daughter of the late Otis and Jeanette (Deringer) Fisher. She attended Timken High School and was a member of the St. Michael Catholic Church.

Preceded in death by her husband, Richard C. Rorick; two brothers, Ralph Fisher, Robert Miller; and three sisters: Naomi Diuk, Helen Lewis and Ruth Ann Wilson. Survived by her two sons, Rick (Mercedes) and Dave (Toni) Rorick; grandchildren, Bret (Vanessa) Huth, Elise (Quintin) Relford, great-grandchildren: Carter, Ryleigh, Quinn; and many loved nieces, nephews and friends. Norma and her late husband Richard owned and operated Roricks Dirt Bike Accessories Shop for many years, taking care of their special customers/riders and friends at the race tracks throughout Ohio. The family would like to thank Rhonda Underwood and Staff at Country Lawn of Navarre and Absolute Hospice for their kindness and special care provided to Norma over the last couple years.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 precautions. A private burial for the family will take place at St. Peters Cemetery. The Wackerly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Personal condolences and special memories maybe shared online at: www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Humane Society

or Absolute Hospice.

(Wackerly, 330 455-5235)

Published in The Repository on Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wackerly Funeral Home
1375 Market Ave. North
Canton, OH 44714
330-455-5235
