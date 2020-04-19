|
|
Norma J. Snow
Norma Jean Snow (Suggie) passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020 at the age of 88. Norma was born on April 25, 1931 in Canton, Ohio. She graduated from Mount Marie, later known as Central Catholic. Norma got a job at Ohio Bell Telephone Company right out of high school. She was the first black woman to be hired in the area. Norma obtained her Bachelor's Degree from Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. She continued her education and got a Master's Degree from Kent State University- Stark extension. Norma was a professor at Stark Technical College for many years. After her time there she was a substitute teacher until her retirement. Norma was very outspoken and competitive. You couldn't say anything negative about her favorite football team, the Steelers in her presence. Norma also enjoyed watching tennis, going to bingo, playing cards with her friends and family, and all Broadway musicals.
Norma is survived by her brother, Alluren Marcere and three children, James Snow (Debbie), Dr. Terry Snow-Smith (Curtis) and Patrick Snow. Norma is survived by her 12 grandchildren and her 16 great-grandchildren, including her affectionately named 3 musketeers (Xavier, Matthew and Xander.) Norma is proceeded in death by her parents, Dr. Norma and Percy Marcere as well as her daughter, Norma (Jeannie) Snow. Norma was beloved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held in St. Paul Catholic Church in North Canton with a date and time to be announced. The Wackerly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Personal condolences to the family are invited on line at: www.wackelryfuneralhome.com
(Wackerly 330 455-5235)
Published in The Repository on Apr. 19, 2020