NORMA J. TUESDAY
1928 - 2020
Norma J. Tuesday

Age 92, of North Canton, died Friday, November 27, 2020, following an extended illness. A life resident of Stark County, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Nellie (DeChurch) Raimondi and was a graduate of Canton Lincoln High School. She was a member of North Canton St. Paul Catholic Church, St. Peter's Ladies Guild/Women's Club and the 4 squares Dance Club.

She is survived by her son, John (Kimberly) Tuesday of Tallmadge; daughter, Natalie (Larry) Murphy of North Canton; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by husband, Andrew Tuesday; daughter, Norma Jean Kempf; and four sisters.

A private Mass of Christian burial will be held for the family at St. Paul Catholic Church with Rev. John Keehner as celebrant. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. The Wackerly Funeral Home is in charge arrangements. Personal condolences are welcome on line at: www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com

(Wackerly, 330 455-5235)

Published in The Repository on Dec. 3, 2020.
