The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Turkal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma J. Turkal


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Norma J. Turkal Obituary
Norma J. Turkal "Together Again"

age 90, of Massillon passed away on May 18, 2019, after a brief illness. She was born in Uhrichsville on Dec. 16, 1928; a daughter to the late Ira and Hazel Pettay. Norma worked for Massillon Savings and Loans for over 20 years. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George; son, Tommy; and sisters, Ila Long and Donna Leighley. She is survived by niece, Kathy and nephew, Scott; and numerous great-nieces, nephews and close friends.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Paquelet Funeral Home. Calling hours will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Friday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in Norma's memory. Messages of support and condolence may be made at www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now