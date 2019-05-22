Norma J. Turkal "Together Again"



age 90, of Massillon passed away on May 18, 2019, after a brief illness. She was born in Uhrichsville on Dec. 16, 1928; a daughter to the late Ira and Hazel Pettay. Norma worked for Massillon Savings and Loans for over 20 years. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.



Norma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George; son, Tommy; and sisters, Ila Long and Donna Leighley. She is survived by niece, Kathy and nephew, Scott; and numerous great-nieces, nephews and close friends.



Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Paquelet Funeral Home. Calling hours will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Friday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in Norma's memory. Messages of support and condolence may be made at www.paquelet.com



Paquelet Funeral Home



330-833-3222 Published in The Repository on May 22, 2019