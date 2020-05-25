Norma J. Vorhies
88, of Navarre, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Shady Lawn Nursing Home in Dalton. She was born in Canton on February 10, 1932 to the late Paul and Dorothy Reed. Norma was a member of Shepler Country Chapel and enjoyed bird watching, crossword puzzles and watching game shows. She will be deeply missed and never forgotten.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Don R. Vorhies on June 29, 2010; son, Jeffery Vorhies; and daughter, Nancy Kerr. She leaves her children: Dona Lange, Dale Vorhies and Susan Vorhies; nine grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Liberty Church Cemetery.



Published in The Repository on May 25, 2020.