|
|
Norma J. Yenny 1931-2019
Age 87, of Canton died Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in Aultman Compassionate Care Center. Born June 11, 1931 in Canton, Ohio to the late Charles and Helen (Kieffer) Lewis. She was a life resident of Canton and formerly employed by the Pro Football Hall of Fame Museum. Norma attended Fellowship Baptist Church.
Preceded in death by her former husband, Rudy Yenny; a son, Randy Yenny; a sister, Donna June Lewis; two brothers, James Lunsford and Charles Lewis; her step mother, Edith Lewis. She is survived by a son, Rudy M. Yenny Sr.; three grandchildren; four great grandchildren; a sister, Pat Miller; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Friday, May 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave with Pastor Tim Brown officiating. Interment in Melscheimer Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Friday from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on May 9, 2019