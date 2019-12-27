|
Norma Jane Davis-Augsperger and Robert Lee Augsperger
After having been a part of each other's lives for more than 40 years, it didn't seem possible that they would be apart on Christmas. So Jane waited patiently for Bob and after only a brief separation, they were together once again to celebrate their first Christmas in heaven!
Norma Jane Davis-Augsperger, 90, of Massillon passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family, on Sunday morning, December 22, 2019. Born December 17, 1929, in Rio Hondo, Texas, a daughter to the late John and Emma Judy, Jane graduated from Dover High School after the family relocated to Ohio. Of Lutheran faith, she and her family attended St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Massillon. Jane had worked for several years in the offices of the former Republic Steel Corp., in Massillon before becoming a full-time wife, mom and homemaker. She enjoyed traveling and reading and her leisure time hobbies included gardening.
She is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers and her first husband, Byron Davis, who passed away in 1972.
Robert L. Augsperger, 87, of Massillon, passed away in the company of family, on Tuesday afternoon, December 24, 2019. Born June 12, 1932, in Middletown, Ohio, a son to the late Robert and Cacilia Augsperger, Bob was an honorably discharged multi-service veteran having served in both the US Army and the Air Force. His professional life was spent as a sales engineer; helping build and chemically sustain water treatment facilities and other applications. He and his late wife, Jane, had been Florida residents throughout their retirement. They enjoyed traveling together and in his spare time he worked on his golf game. Bob also held membership in The Elks.
He is predeceased by his parents; and by just two days, by his wife, Jane Davis-Augsperger. A loving mom and step-dad and treasured grandparents and great-grandparents, Jane and Bob are survived by her sons, Mark E. (Terry) Davis, of Massillon and Steven W. (Tami) Davis, of North Canton; grandchildren, Chris Davis, Kim (Kyle) Davidson, Meagan Williams (and Jay Lutton) and Casey (Lacey) Davis. There are two great-grandchildren; Jane's sisters, Karen DaPoz and Sue Fondreist; Bob's sister, Mary Harper and an extended family of dear friends.
