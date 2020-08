Norma JeanBosciaage 90, passed peacefullyin to the arms of her Savior August 9, 2020.Friends may call Tuesday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Saint Paul Catholic Church (North Canton).In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of your choice . SEE SUNDAY EDITION FOR COMPLETE OBITUARY. Condolences may be made to:(Lamiell 330456-73745)