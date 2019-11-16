|
|
Norma Jean (Bulso) Rossetti
"Together Again"
age 89 of Canton, passed away peacefully from a short illness on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at approximately 8:38 p.m. She was surrounded by her loving children and their spouses, grandchildren and close nieces and nephews. Born in Canton to the late Giuseppe and Mary (Simile) Bulso, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Daniel E. Rossetti, Sr., infant granddaughter Mary Francis Cassidy, brothers Richard (Phyllis), Eugene, and Ronald Bulso, sisters Anita (Dominic) Lepore and Judith Shaffer. Norma was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. She enjoyed card club, bowling, cooking, baking and keeping her family home. She was a graduate of Timken Senior High School and then worked as a secretary for the Timken Company before raising her family. Once her children were grown, she returned to work at the Redicon Corporation.
Norma is survived by her cherished children: Daniel E. Rossetti, Jr. (fiancee' Angela Justice) of Canton, Laura Jean (David) Bogdansky of North Canton, Ann Marie (Michael) Cassidy of Medina, Kristine Lynn (Craig) Still of West Akron, five grandchildren; Gabrielle and Joseph Rossetti (and their mother Christine Rossetti), Nicholas and Nathan Bogdansky, Kristine Mary Cassidy, brother Joseph (Joanne) Bulso, sister Janet (Sam) Fernandez Smith, sisters-in-law Virginia Bulso, Sandra Bulso, Jeanette Kragalott (Sam), brother-in-law Richard Shaffer, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, November 19th from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 20th., 11:00 a.m., at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. G. David Weikart celebrant. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Flowers are welcome or memorial donations may be made to Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Parish or the Village of St. Edward at Wadsworth. The family would like to extend sincere and heartfelt thanks to the nursing staff of the Village of St. Edward for their unwavering and loving compassionate care.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 16, 2019