Norma Jean Kendall 1926-2019
Age 92 of Boardman, Ohio, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019. She was born in Fairview, W.Va. on May 7, 1926 to the late Larney and Lucy McBee.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, O. Dale Kendall. Norma Jean is survived by her children, Beverly (Dave) Ayres, and Debbie (Dan) Cunningham; five grandchildren, David Michener, Michael (Shawn) Michener, Danielle (Nick) Bair, Chris Michener, and Jason (Tiffany) Cunningham; five great-grandchildren, Jessica (Matthew), T.J., Kendall, Kylie, and Kenzington; and great-great-grandson, Bradley. Norma Jean enjoyed cooking for loved ones, her recipes will be passed along for many generations. She loved reading and music. Anytime music was playing you would see her tapping her feet, clapping her hands and doing the box step. Norman Jean is now dancing again with her husband.
Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Saturday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Funeral Services to begin in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Smithville Cemetery.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 25, 2019