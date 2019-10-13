|
|
Norma Jean King
"Together Again"
91, of Canton passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. She was born August 13, 1928 in Pleasant City, Ohio to the late Clyde and Charlotte Russell. Norma retired from Canton City Schools after many years as a lunch lady. She enjoyed life to the fullest, she was a meticulous housekeeper, loved to work in her gardens and enjoyed reading, walking and was very sociable and helpful. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William W. King; son, Stephen D. King; and sister, Betty Gomez.
Norma is survived by her daughter, Pamela McCreary; son, William L. (Carol) King of West Virginia; grandchildren, Bill (Diann), Matt (Tanya Cookson), Zak and Nicole (Jerry Dills); three great grandchildren and 2 ½ great great grandchildren.
Funeral Services were held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel. Burial followed in Sunset Hills Burial Park.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Oct. 13, 2019