Norma Jean Marshall
age 83, died Sunday, August 23, 2020. She had lived in Canton most of her life and was a retired social worker from Cuyahoga Falls General Hospital. Norma Jean was a member of Reedurban Presbyterian Church where she was the former choir director. She enjoyed singing, crossword puzzles and reading.
Preceded in death by her husband, Harry Marshall; and sons, Charles and Richard Blackstone. Survived by a daughter, Lisa Blackstone of Canton; and a brother, Richard Reiss of Montana.
Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to American Cancer Society
or the Reedurban Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be made to:www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330 456-7375)