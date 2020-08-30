1/
NORMA JEAN MARSHALL
Norma Jean Marshall

age 83, died Sunday, August 23, 2020. She had lived in Canton most of her life and was a retired social worker from Cuyahoga Falls General Hospital. Norma Jean was a member of Reedurban Presbyterian Church where she was the former choir director. She enjoyed singing, crossword puzzles and reading.

Preceded in death by her husband, Harry Marshall; and sons, Charles and Richard Blackstone. Survived by a daughter, Lisa Blackstone of Canton; and a brother, Richard Reiss of Montana.

Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to American Cancer Society or the Reedurban Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330 456-7375)

Published in The Repository on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
