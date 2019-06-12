Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tim Stewart Funeral Home
2246 Wisteria Drive
Snellville, GA 30078
(770) 979-5010
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Liberty Baptist Church
Massillon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Schmid
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Jean Schmid


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Norma Jean Schmid Obituary
Norma Jean Schmid

Age 91 of Grayson, passed away on June 6, 2019 following a brief illness. She graduated from McKinley High School in Canton, Ohio and later earned a certificate as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She worked at Aultman Hospital from 1977 to 1992, and at New London Nursing Home (now Cambridge Post Acute Adult Care, Snellville, Ga.) from 1992 to 2004.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Eugene Schmid (1923-2006) and by her son, Richard (1946-2016). She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Donald Scott and Monika Schmid (Atlanta, Ga.), her daughter, Cindy Schmid (Louisville, Ohio), and her daughter and son-in-law, Robin and William Crocker (Rockport, Mass.) and by six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Liberty Baptist Church, Massillon, Ohio on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Snellville, Ga. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
Published in The Repository on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tim Stewart Funeral Home
Download Now