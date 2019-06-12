|
|
Norma Jean Schmid
Age 91 of Grayson, passed away on June 6, 2019 following a brief illness. She graduated from McKinley High School in Canton, Ohio and later earned a certificate as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She worked at Aultman Hospital from 1977 to 1992, and at New London Nursing Home (now Cambridge Post Acute Adult Care, Snellville, Ga.) from 1992 to 2004.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Eugene Schmid (1923-2006) and by her son, Richard (1946-2016). She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Donald Scott and Monika Schmid (Atlanta, Ga.), her daughter, Cindy Schmid (Louisville, Ohio), and her daughter and son-in-law, Robin and William Crocker (Rockport, Mass.) and by six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Liberty Baptist Church, Massillon, Ohio on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Snellville, Ga. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
Published in The Repository on June 12, 2019