Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rossi Family Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Rossi Family Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for NORMA SANKOVICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NORMA JEAN SIMONE SANKOVICH


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NORMA JEAN SIMONE SANKOVICH Obituary
Norma Jean (Simone) Sankovich

age 82 of Massillon, passed away on November 13, 2019. Norma was born in Canton on September 15, 1937 to the late James and Theresa (Frascone) Simone. She retired from Hill's Department Store, and enjoyed spending her free time playing bingo and euchre. Along with her parents, Norma is preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Henson.

She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Walter Sankovich; children, Tina (Terry) Alkire of Massillon and Michael (Gretchen) Sankovich of South Carolina. Also survived by grandchildren, Theresa Alkire and Joshua Sankovich; step-grandchildren, Brandon and Derek Burkholder; brother, Jim "Butch" (Carol) Simone; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on (Tonight) Friday 6 to 8 pm. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Saturday at 11 am., with Norma's brother as celebrant, Rev. James Simone.

(ROSSI, 330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NORMA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -