Norma Jean (Simone) Sankovich
age 82 of Massillon, passed away on November 13, 2019. Norma was born in Canton on September 15, 1937 to the late James and Theresa (Frascone) Simone. She retired from Hill's Department Store, and enjoyed spending her free time playing bingo and euchre. Along with her parents, Norma is preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Henson.
She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Walter Sankovich; children, Tina (Terry) Alkire of Massillon and Michael (Gretchen) Sankovich of South Carolina. Also survived by grandchildren, Theresa Alkire and Joshua Sankovich; step-grandchildren, Brandon and Derek Burkholder; brother, Jim "Butch" (Carol) Simone; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on (Tonight) Friday 6 to 8 pm. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Saturday at 11 am., with Norma's brother as celebrant, Rev. James Simone.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 15, 2019