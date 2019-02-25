Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Sousaris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Jean "Dolly" (DeStephen) Sousaris


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Norma Jean "Dolly" (DeStephen) Sousaris Obituary
Norma Jean "Dolly" (DeStephen) Sousaris

age 84 of Canton, passed away Thursday afternoon. Born in Canton to the late Antonio and Jennie (DiGiacomo) DeStephen, she was preceded in death by her husband Michael G. Sousaris, sisters Gloria Pack, Claire Guarino, brothers Tony, Art, Ed, Al, Rudy, and Anthony "Pucci" DeStephen. Dolly was a member of St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church, Senior Citizens, and the Ladies Philoptochos Society. She was a volunteer for the Alzheimer's Association, Canton Recorder's Office, Teach A Pal, St. Haralambos book store, and was in charge of the annual Christmas card fundraiser. Dolly was a die hard Ohio State, Cleveland Indians, and Browns fan. During her working career she was Head Cashier for Loblaw's (18 yrs.), Kroger (12 yrs.), and also Giant Eagle - from where she retired. Dolly later worked for Edward Jones Marketing.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Joe and Karen Sousaris, grandchildren Michael (Stacey Bellas) Sousaris, Rachael (Anthony) Deliz, Dr. Nicholas (Dr. Priya Murali) Sousaris, three great-grandchildren; Connor and Audrey Sousaris, Aedan Deliz, sister JoAnne DeStephen, sister-in-law Helen DeStephen, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church. Funeral Services will begin at 11 a.m. in the church, with Rev. Dr. Nicholas V. Gamvas officiating. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations, in Dolly's name, may be made to the St. Haralambos General Fund.

(ROSSI) 330-492-5830

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now