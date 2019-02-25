|
Norma Jean "Dolly" (DeStephen) Sousaris
age 84 of Canton, passed away Thursday afternoon. Born in Canton to the late Antonio and Jennie (DiGiacomo) DeStephen, she was preceded in death by her husband Michael G. Sousaris, sisters Gloria Pack, Claire Guarino, brothers Tony, Art, Ed, Al, Rudy, and Anthony "Pucci" DeStephen. Dolly was a member of St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church, Senior Citizens, and the Ladies Philoptochos Society. She was a volunteer for the Alzheimer's Association, Canton Recorder's Office, Teach A Pal, St. Haralambos book store, and was in charge of the annual Christmas card fundraiser. Dolly was a die hard Ohio State, Cleveland Indians, and Browns fan. During her working career she was Head Cashier for Loblaw's (18 yrs.), Kroger (12 yrs.), and also Giant Eagle - from where she retired. Dolly later worked for Edward Jones Marketing.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Joe and Karen Sousaris, grandchildren Michael (Stacey Bellas) Sousaris, Rachael (Anthony) Deliz, Dr. Nicholas (Dr. Priya Murali) Sousaris, three great-grandchildren; Connor and Audrey Sousaris, Aedan Deliz, sister JoAnne DeStephen, sister-in-law Helen DeStephen, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received on Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church. Funeral Services will begin at 11 a.m. in the church, with Rev. Dr. Nicholas V. Gamvas officiating. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations, in Dolly's name, may be made to the St. Haralambos General Fund.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 25, 2019