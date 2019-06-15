|
|
Norma L. Van Horn
age 94 of Canton, passed away Thursday afternoon in her home surrounded by her loving family. Norma was born in Canton on May 5, 1925 to the late James and Audrey Walker. She was a member of New Garden United Methodist Church.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Paul; granddaughter, Audrey Starkey and sister, Margaret Lysikowski. Norma is survived by two sons, George E. Van Horn and Danny R. (Linda) Van Horn both of Canton; two daughters, Rebecca Starkey of Canton and Paula (Dante) DiGiacomo of Kensington, Ohio. Also survived by seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Naomi Jones of Canton.
Family and friends will be received on Monday from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. Funeral Services to begin at 1 p.m., with Pastor Steve Kenneally officiating. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery.
(ROSSI-330-492-5830)
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on June 15, 2019