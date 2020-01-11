|
Norma Lee McKinney
age 79, of Massillon, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 following an extended illness. She was a member of Louisville Baptist Church and loved to cook, sew and most of all spend time with her family. She will forever be remembered as a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Samuel and Donnie Phelps, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert Phelps and the love of her life, Buster B. (Buck) McKinney to whom she had been married for 55 1/2 years prior to his death in 2015. Norma leaves behind her three children, Kim (Mike) Guest, Dee (Matt) Sibert and Devon McKinney; seven grandchildren, Chris (Kara) Guest, Nikki Guest, Josh, Tyler (Sadie) and Kyle McKinney, Ethan and Lucas Sibert; great-grandchildren, Paisley McKinney, Ben McKinney, Evelyn and Valerie Guest; brothers-in-law, Bradley (Reva) McKinney, Joe McKinney and John (Cathy) McKinney; nephews, John and Jeff McKinney and life-long friend, Donella Ingram. There are many other cherished relatives and friends that will miss her dearly. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the Staff at the Inn of University Village and staff of Crossroads Hospice for their loving care.
Funeral Services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. Burial will be in North Lawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the services from 10-11 a.m. Those wishing can view this obituary, sign the online guest book and share fond memories at www.reedfuneralhome.com.
