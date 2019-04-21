Home

Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Christ's Community Church
4363 Manchester Ave SW (RT 93)
Navarre, OH
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Christ's Community Church
4363 Manchester Ave SW (RT 93)
Navarre, OH
Norma Lee O'Brien

passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born in Middlebourne, W.Va., to Edward Warren Virden and Mamie Haught Virden Nolen on Mother's Day, May 13, 1945. She worked as a long-haul truck driver, at Brewster Parke and ended her career working at AlterCare of Navarre. She was a member of Bolivar Chapter 368 Order of Eastern Star, and Christ's Community Church. She loved to cook, travel and camp, and spend time with family and friends.

She is survived by her children, James R. Collins, Jeanean R. Collins, Joseph R. Collins, and Jodi R. Ramsey, all of Massillon; and Jason R. (Sondra) Collins of Navarre. There are six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Connie S. Loy of Massillon; and many nieces and nephews.

On April 27, calling hours will be observed from 12 to 2 p.m. with a Memorial service to follow at Christ's Community Church. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to the family or to Christ's Community Church, 4363 Manchester Ave SW (RT 93), Navarre OH 44662. Heritage Cremation Society handled cremation.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 21, 2019
