Norma M. Kucensky-Vasilchek
1930 - 2020
Norma M. Kucensky-Vasilchek

age 89, of Louisville, passed away Sunday July 26, 2020. She was born in Canton, Ohio on Dec. 17, 1930 to the late Charles and Hilda (Palmer) Flanigan. She retired from Ohio Bell Telephone Co. as a supervisor.

Norma was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Kucensky and her second husband, Edward Vasilchek. She is survived by three sisters, Dorothy Belles, Betty Munger and Wanda Nero; two brothers, Ray (Pat) Flanigan and Charles "Bud" (Judy) Flanigan; three step sons, James, David, Mark and their spouses; numerous step grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Private Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Forest Hill Cemetery in Canton with Rev. Dr. Larry Hinkle officiating. There will be no calling hours. On line condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier–Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414

Published in The Repository on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Forest Hill Cemetery
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
