Norma Mary Bergert
Norma Mary Bergert, age 88, of Canton, OH passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born and raised in Waynesburg, OH, April 13, 1930 to the late Domenico and Rosina DeMatteis. Norma was a life member of Little Flower Catholic Church and the Altar and Rosary Society. She was a retired payroll clerk and bookkeeper for the Suarez Co. Norma enjoyed cooking, baking, entertaining, flower gardening, and spending time with her family. Her greatest joys were spending time with her grandsons and attending all their events.
Besides her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Dwane L. Bergert, and two brothers, Gene and Reno DeMatteis. She is survived by her daughter, Carol (Jeff) Kohler; her son, David Bergert; brother, Mario (Carol) DeMatteis; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Bergert and Donna Dayton; brother-in-law, Russell (Georgia) Bergert; two grandsons, Matt (Megan) Kohler and Joseph (Emily Welsh) Kohler; a great-granddaughter, Carleen Rose Kohler; special nephew, Larry Bergert and several other nieces and nephews. The family would like to give special thanks to Mercy Medical Center-8 main, Mercy Hospice, Dr. Russell Ramey and the Little Flower Catholic Parish for their compassionate care and kindness.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11am Wednesday at Little Flower Catholic Church in Middlebranch, OH with Rev. Fr. Leo Wehrlin as celebrant. Calling hours will be 6-8pm Tuesday evening at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville and 10-11am Wednesday morning at the church. Norma will be laid to rest beside her husband in Warstler Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Hospice, 4369 Whipple Ave NW, Canton, OH 44718 or Little Flower Catholic Parish in Middlebranch, OH. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 10, 2019