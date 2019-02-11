|
Norma Mary
Bergert
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11am Wednesday at Little Flower Catholic Church in Middlebranch, OH with Rev. Fr. Leo Wehrlin as celebrant. Calling hours will be 6-8pm Tuesday evening at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville and 10-11am Wednesday morning at the church. Norma will be laid to rest beside her husband in Warstler Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Hospice, 4369 Whipple Ave NW, Canton, OH 44718 or Little Flower Catholic Parish in Middlebranch, OH. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisrael funeralhome.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Feb. 11, 2019
