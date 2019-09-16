Home

Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
330-699-2600
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
NORMA O. CHAPMAN


1929 - 2019
NORMA O. CHAPMAN Obituary
Norma O.

Chapman

Family and friends are welcome for visitation, Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 11:00 a.m., until the time of service, beginning at 1:00 p.m., Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Ave. N.W., Uniontown.

Interment will follow at Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery, Akron. Memorials may be made in Norma's name to a . Those wishing to share their prayers, condolences, or memories, please visit:

heckerpatronfuneralhome.com

Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 330-699-2600
Published in The Repository on Sept. 16, 2019
