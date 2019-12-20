Home

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
12:30 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Faith United Methodist Church
North Canton, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith United Methodist Church
North Canton, OH
Norma "Jean" Pilcher


1934 - 2019
Norma "Jean" Pilcher Obituary
Norma "Jean" Pilcher

Age 85, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2019 at Aultman Compassionate Care Center. She was born November 9, 1934 in Dexter City, Ohio, daughter to the late John W. and H. Lynette Wilson. Jean was a member of and past Worthy Matron and Secretary of Legacy Chapter #596 Order of the Eastern Star; past Matron for Legacy Chapter 580, past secretary for Hoover Chapter for several years and past Grand Representative Nebraska. She enjoyed making quilts for her many grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as crocheting afghans.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Bill. Survivors include her loving husband of 66 years, Donald; her children, Jeaneen (Kim) Luckner, Lynette (Keith) Herrington, Jacque (John) Strauss, Leslynne (Elmer) Leeper and "daughter", Loretta Pirolozzi and brother, Bill Wilson. Jean also is survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as step-grand children and step-great grandchildren.

Funeral Service will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. at Faith United Methodist Church North Canton with Pastor Cara Stultz-Costello officiating. Burial will be in North Canton Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Sunday afternoon from 1-4 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW. An Eastern Star service will be held Sunday at 12:30 p.m. prior to the start of calling hours. An additional hour of visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 10-11 a.m. Those wishing to send their condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Dec. 20, 2019
