Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
12:30 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Faith United Methodist Church
North Canton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith United Methodist Church
North Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Pilcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma "Jean" Pilcher

Send Flowers
Norma "Jean" Pilcher Obituary
Norma "Jean"

Pilcher

Funeral Service will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. at Faith United Methodist Church North Canton with Pastor Cara Stultz-Costello officiating. Burial will be in North Canton Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Sunday afternoon from 1-4 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW. An Eastern Star service will be held Sunday at 12:30 p.m. prior to the start of calling hours. An additional hour of visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 10-11 a.m. Those wishing to send their condolences may visit

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home

North Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -