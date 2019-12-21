|
Norma "Jean"
Pilcher
Funeral Service will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. at Faith United Methodist Church North Canton with Pastor Cara Stultz-Costello officiating. Burial will be in North Canton Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Sunday afternoon from 1-4 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW. An Eastern Star service will be held Sunday at 12:30 p.m. prior to the start of calling hours. An additional hour of visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 10-11 a.m. Those wishing to send their condolences may visit
www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home
North Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Dec. 21, 2019