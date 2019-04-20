|
Norman A. Bair 1943-2019
75, of Massillon, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Brewster Parke. He was born in Massillon on April 24, 1943 to the late Archie and Anna (Nicewander) Bair and retired from Central States Can.
He is survived by children, Anna Deen, Norman Bair Jr. and Michael Bair, all of Massillon; five grandchildren; and his companion, Carol Leonard.
Following his wishes cremation has taken place and private family services will be held. Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster is handling the arrangements.
Spidell – Brewster
330-767-3737
www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 20, 2019