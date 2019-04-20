The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Brewster Chapel
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
(330) 767-3737
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Bair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman A. Bair


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Norman A. Bair Obituary
Norman A. Bair 1943-2019

75, of Massillon, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Brewster Parke. He was born in Massillon on April 24, 1943 to the late Archie and Anna (Nicewander) Bair and retired from Central States Can.

He is survived by children, Anna Deen, Norman Bair Jr. and Michael Bair, all of Massillon; five grandchildren; and his companion, Carol Leonard.

Following his wishes cremation has taken place and private family services will be held. Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster is handling the arrangements.

Spidell – Brewster

330-767-3737

www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Brewster Chapel
Download Now