Norman B. Starr
Age 87, died peacefully at Windsor Medical Center on Friday, July 5, 2019; he had been ill for several years. Born October 8, 1931 in Canton, he was the son of George and Agnes (Houser) Starr; he lived in the Louisville/Canton area all his life. A 1949 graduate of Louisville High School, Norman also attended Kent State University. He worked in his parents' furniture store, Starr Furniture, for many years and he also worked for the State of Ohio. He retired from Robertson Heating Supply after 30 years in sales. Norman enjoyed square dancing, fishing, and boating on Lake Erie, traveling, and working on and restoring old cars. He also enjoyed bowling and playing cards with friends. Norman was a member of the First Christian Church in Canton.
Norman is survived by his three sons, Randy (Teresa), Bryon (Gail), and James Starr; as well as six grandchildren; and special friend Doris Laughlin. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jack; and first wife, Phyllis (Hinebaugh) Starr.
Services will take place at the Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville on Monday at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Rick Brown officiating. Calling hours will take place at the funeral home on Sunday (today) from 6-8 p.m., as well as one hour prior to the service on Monday. Burial will be at the Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Norman's name to Windsor Medical Center, 1454 East Maple St. NW, North Canton, OH 44720, or Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr. Suite E, Green, OH 44685.The family wishes to offer their appreciation and thankfulness to the staff at Windsor and Crossroads Hospice for their excellent care of Norman. Online condolences may be sent to: www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Repository on July 7, 2019