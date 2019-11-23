|
Norman L Bankert
age 73, formerly of Waynesburg, passed away at Canterbury Villa of Alliance on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Norman was born in Canton, Ohio on August 22, 1946 to the late Jack and Florence (Gill) Bankert. Norman worked at Sugardale and DePetro Excavating. He was involved with the Waynesburg Fire Department for 10 years. He enjoyed golf and motor cross racing.
Norman is survived by his wife of 14 years, Erin Bankert, of Canton; two daughters, Leanne Cumpston and Bonnie Offenberger; two step-sons, Kodie and Tysun McCully; and eight grandchildren: Cory, Cody, Blake, Devan, Tavin, Zoe, Isaiah, and Sage. He is preceded in death by two brothers: Larry and John Bankert.
Friends may express their condolences at our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 23, 2019