92 of Massillon. Norm passed away from this life peacefully at home from old age on Saturday morning, July 25, 2020. He was born in Dover, Ohio, the second youngest of eight siblings, on November 17, 1927. Norm is preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Marcella Jackson; all of his siblings; and son, Jay Jackson. Norm is survived by the love of his life for 66 years, Joanne; and his children, Tom and Sherrie Jackson (North Canton); Sam and Fran Jackson (Dalton); Chris and Mike Vellucci (Canton); and Scott and Caroline Jackson (Put-in-Bay); 13 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, and caregivers (Debbie Cox, Kelly McGuire and John Delvalle). Stormin' Norman lived a great life. Raised on a farm, he learned the value of hard work. He went to New Philadelphia High School, served in the United States Air Force, and graduated from Heidelberg University where he played football and baseball. College made him a smart man because in 1954 he married Joanne Koledin and in 1958 they moved to Massillon.
He worked for Goodyear Tire & Rubber, Goodyear Aerospace and retired from Loral Breaking Systems when he was 59. He then made golfers smile at Tam O'Shanter after his retirement when he worked as a starter. He was a Fourth Degree in the Knights of Columbus. He made lifelong friends at St. Mary's in Massillon where he sang in the choir for 34 years. Norm and Joanne traveled Europe, enjoyed the beach, and wintered with friends in Myrtle Beach for many years. Norm loved all sports, loved people and was a friend to all he knew. Most of all he was a family man. He was a loving husband, a fantastic father, leader and role model. He and Joanne taught us how to love. While Norm battled Alzheimer's, it was Joanne who was the main caregiver during the last number of years along with the kids, grandkids and Debbie, Kelly and John. He was a great man and will be missed.
Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church of Massillon with Fr. Ed Gretchko officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:30 until time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's of Massillon (726-1St St. NE, Massillon, OH 44646); Central Catholic High School, The Jay Jackson Scholarship Fund (4824 Tuscarawas St. W, Canton, OH 44708); or Alzheimer's Association
(225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 14, Chicago, IL 60601). The Jackson family will have a celebration of Norm's life next summer when the concerns of the pandemic have passed. All family and friends will be invited. You will not want to miss it! If you feel uncomfortable attending the service Friday, please keep us in your prayers. Messages of sympathy and support can be made at www.paquelet.com
