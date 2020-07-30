1/
Norman R. Jackson
1927 - 2020
Norman R.

Jackson

Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church of Massillon with Fr. Ed Gretchko officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:30 until time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's of Massillon (726-1St St. NE, Massillon, OH 44646); Central Catholic High School, The Jay Jackson Scholarship Fund (4824 Tuscarawas St. W, Canton, OH 44708); or Alzheimer's Association (225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 14, Chicago, IL 60601).

The Jackson family will have a celebration of Norm's life next summer when the concerns of the pandemic have passed. All family and friends will be invited. You will not want to miss it! If you feel uncomfortable attending the service Friday, please keep us in your prayers. Messages of sympathy and support can be made at www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church of Massillon
JUL
31
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church of Massillon
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
