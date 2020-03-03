Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
12:00 PM
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
View Map

Notre J. (Lancaster) LaBeach


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Notre J. (Lancaster) LaBeach Obituary
Notre J.

(Lancaster)

LaBeach

age 85 of Canton, passed away Saturday. Born in Canton on May 5, 1934, to the late Ace and Elizabeth (McNeil) Lancaster, she was the last of nine children. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Ted, Rufus, McKinley, Mitchell, and "Buddy" Lancaster; sisters, Ethel Ballinger, Mary Moore, and Juanita Coleman. Notre was a 1952 graduate of Massillon Washington High School. She retired from the Ohio Lottery where she worked as a Sales Agent. Notre is survived by her son, Jason LaBeach, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home, with services to begin at 12 noon in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.

ROSSI (330)492-5830

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Notre's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -