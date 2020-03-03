|
|
Notre J.
(Lancaster)
LaBeach
age 85 of Canton, passed away Saturday. Born in Canton on May 5, 1934, to the late Ace and Elizabeth (McNeil) Lancaster, she was the last of nine children. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Ted, Rufus, McKinley, Mitchell, and "Buddy" Lancaster; sisters, Ethel Ballinger, Mary Moore, and Juanita Coleman. Notre was a 1952 graduate of Massillon Washington High School. She retired from the Ohio Lottery where she worked as a Sales Agent. Notre is survived by her son, Jason LaBeach, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home, with services to begin at 12 noon in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
ROSSI (330)492-5830
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 3, 2020