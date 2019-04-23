|
|
Nova E. Mobberley
age 93, of Louisville, OH formerly of St. Petersburg, Florida, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019. She was born October 25, 1925 in Louisville, OH to the late Harry and Edna (Rauh) Rohrer.
Nova was also preceded in death by her husband, Albert Mobberley in 1997, her daughter, Suzanne Brown, five sisters; Hazel Conner, Pauline Ryman, Arline Voltz, Sadie Harwood and Eleanor Rafeld, two brothers; Lester and Harold Rohrer. She is survived by two daughters; Cynthia King (Robert), Roberta Arendes, three sons; Harry (Debra), Douglas (Penny and Timothy (Cindy) Mobberley, three sisters; Dorothy Huther, Betty McKee, Grace Rymer, ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11am Wednesday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville. Calling hours will be 10-11am Wed. morning at the funeral home. Nova will be laid to rest with her husband in Union Cemetery, Louisville, OH. Online condolences may be left at
www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Apr. 23, 2019