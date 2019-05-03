Home

POWERED BY

Services
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Resources
More Obituaries for O. HOUSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

O. DEAN HOUSE


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
O. DEAN HOUSE Obituary
O. Dean House

Age 62, of Minerva, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Mercy Medical Center. He was born July 13, 1956, to the late Arthur and Henrietta (Oates) House. He has worked for American Aluminum in Louisville for the past 11 years. He is a US Marine Veteran and a member of the American Legion Post #442 in Salineville.

He is survived by his wife, Lenora (Harsh) House whom he married April 29, 1994; daughter, Deanna (Donald) Benedict of Salineville; son, Victor (Stacey) House of Hudson, FL; two stepsons, Christopher (Tricia) Warne of Minerva, Dennis (Lisa) Warne of Tampa, FL; sister, Diane Brewer of Salineville; two brothers, Tony and Terry House both of Salineville; eight grandchildren: Mike, Ashley, Jessica, Destiny, Elexsis, Richard, Faith and Melody; two great grandchildren, Alayna and Colton. He is preceded in death by a brother, Jim House.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the

online register at: www.gotschallfuneralhome.com

Gotschall-Hutchison

330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
Download Now