O. Dean House
Age 62, of Minerva, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Mercy Medical Center. He was born July 13, 1956, to the late Arthur and Henrietta (Oates) House. He has worked for American Aluminum in Louisville for the past 11 years. He is a US Marine Veteran and a member of the American Legion Post #442 in Salineville.
He is survived by his wife, Lenora (Harsh) House whom he married April 29, 1994; daughter, Deanna (Donald) Benedict of Salineville; son, Victor (Stacey) House of Hudson, FL; two stepsons, Christopher (Tricia) Warne of Minerva, Dennis (Lisa) Warne of Tampa, FL; sister, Diane Brewer of Salineville; two brothers, Tony and Terry House both of Salineville; eight grandchildren: Mike, Ashley, Jessica, Destiny, Elexsis, Richard, Faith and Melody; two great grandchildren, Alayna and Colton. He is preceded in death by a brother, Jim House.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
