O. Jane Moldovan
age 96 passed away from Covid 19 Nov. 21st. Born in Canton, Ohio, Jan. 17, 1924, to the late John and Paraschiva Opris. Survived by a son, Bruce and Julie Moldovan of Cincinnati, Ohio; a daughter, Jill and Carl "Chic" Weaver of Canton; her twin granddaughters, Meryl and Megan Weaver of
Columbus, Ohio.
She was a graduate of Timken High School and Kent State University. During her senior year of high school, she was called to Washington D.C. to work for the war effort for four years. Jane taught at McGregor Elementary School for 31 years retiring in 1989. She was a member of St. George Romanian Orthodox Church and the Ladies Auxiliary. A member of the Stark Co. and Ohio Retired Teachers Associations.
Private funeral services for the family were held in St. George Romanian Church with Father Danut Palanceanu officiating. Burial was in Forest Hill Cemetery. The Wackerly Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Donations may be made in her memory to Akron Children's Hospital, 214 Bowery Street, Akron, OH 44308. Personal condolences are invited on line at wackerlyfuneralhome.com
