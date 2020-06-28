O. Thomas Lyon
age 81, of Canton, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 with his wife and daughters by his side. He was born Feb 4, 1939 in Cadiz, OH, a son of the late Elmer and Theo (Plantz) Lyon and had been a Canton resident most of his life. Tom was a 1957 graduate of Timken Vocational High School, where he played football, and later earned a degree in education from the University of Akron. He retired from Babcock & Wilcox in 1997 after 30 years of service, where he was the Director of Purchasing and Transportation. Prior to that he was employed by Diebold for 10 years.
Tom is survived by his wife, Sue, with whom he celebrated 63 years of marriage on May 4th; two daughters, Dianne (Ron) Ganslein and Carole Davey; four grandchildren, Sarah and Rachael Ganslein, Jessica (Tyler) Montague-March, and Matthew (Kat) Davey; three brothers Gary (Lisa) Lyon, David Lyon, and Robert (Malou) DiLoreto, sisters-in-law, Barbara Lyon and Jackie Tolbert, brother-in-law Bill (Mary) Tolbert and many nieces and nephews whom he loved very much.
He was a member of John Knox Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder and was a huge fan of Stark County high school sports – especially the McKinley Bulldogs and Timken Trojans.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters and one brother, Linda Remenaric, Patricia Nagy, Mary Jane Lyon, and Ronald Lyon.
Services will be held Monday at 7 p.m. in Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Smith officiating. Friends may call Monday from 5-7 p.m. before the service. Everyone is asked to please observe social distancing. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tom's memory may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr., Suite E, Green, OH 44685 or the Alzheimer's Association, 408 9th Street SW, Suite 3400, Canton, OH 44707. The family would also like to extend a sincere thank you to the wonderful staff at Allay Senior Care of Meyers Lake for the care and compassion they showed Tom. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330)456-4766
Published in The Repository on Jun. 28, 2020.