Ocie Fay Kinnerson
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ocie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ocie Fay Kinnerson

Age 94, of Massillon, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday afternoon, May 16, 2020. Born in Mulberry, Arkansas on April 2, 1926, a daughter to the late Isaac and Nanna (Lovitt) Broyles, Fay graduated from Kansas City Missouri High School in 1944. She started working at Southwestern Bell (Telephone) in Fort Smith, Ark. and met and married O.D. "Bud" Kinnerson in Fort Smith, on October 11, 1947. After settling in Massillon, Fay was a faithful member of the Massillon Baptist Temple and lived a life of loving God, her family and loving others; always putting the needs of others before her own. In addition to their own family, Fay and Bud fostered many children in their home and were very instrumental in raising and teaching all of their children and their friends about their love for Jesus and his love for them.

Fay is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, O.D. "Bud" Kinnerson in 2016; and two great-grandchildren. She is survived by her five children, Donna Murphy, Barbara Kennedy, Samuel Kinnerson, Alvin Kinnerson and Lois (Greg) Tarrou. She has 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted privately on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, with burial to follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon has been entrusted with arrangements. The family has also suggested memorial contributions made to the Massillon Baptist Temple Mission Fund. Your memories and condolences are always welcome and may be added to our on-line guestbook at www.atkinsonfeucht.com.









330-833-4193

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-4193
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved