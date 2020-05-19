Ocie Fay Kinnerson
Age 94, of Massillon, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday afternoon, May 16, 2020. Born in Mulberry, Arkansas on April 2, 1926, a daughter to the late Isaac and Nanna (Lovitt) Broyles, Fay graduated from Kansas City Missouri High School in 1944. She started working at Southwestern Bell (Telephone) in Fort Smith, Ark. and met and married O.D. "Bud" Kinnerson in Fort Smith, on October 11, 1947. After settling in Massillon, Fay was a faithful member of the Massillon Baptist Temple and lived a life of loving God, her family and loving others; always putting the needs of others before her own. In addition to their own family, Fay and Bud fostered many children in their home and were very instrumental in raising and teaching all of their children and their friends about their love for Jesus and his love for them.
Fay is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, O.D. "Bud" Kinnerson in 2016; and two great-grandchildren. She is survived by her five children, Donna Murphy, Barbara Kennedy, Samuel Kinnerson, Alvin Kinnerson and Lois (Greg) Tarrou. She has 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted privately on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, with burial to follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon has been entrusted with arrangements. The family has also suggested memorial contributions made to the Massillon Baptist Temple Mission Fund. Your memories and condolences are always welcome and may be added to our on-line guestbook at www.atkinsonfeucht.com.

Published in The Repository on May 19, 2020.