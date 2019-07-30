|
|
Odell W. Gainey
79, lifelong resident of Massillon, OH, passed away peacefully at his home on July 23, 2019. Odell was born on November 26, 1939 in Massillon OH, to the late Arvine and Bess (Wacker) Gainey. He was the 7th of nine children, all of which enjoyed athletics and a strong work ethic, which he carried through the rest of his life. He graduated from Massillon Washington High School in 1957. He served his country in the U.S. Army as an MP. At the end of his service he moved back to Massillon. In the late 50's, Odell began working at Kitchen Cook'd Potato Chips for his in-laws, Robert and Ruth (Houck) Fischnich. He co-founded Gold'N Krisp Potato Chips in 1960 with his then wife, Betty L. (Weller) Gainey. He went on to hold the position of President/CEO until his passing. Gold'N Krisp Potato Chips was Mr. Gainey's true passion and a great source of pride. Gold'N Krisp Potato Chips is celebrating its 58th anniversary this year. It has and will continue to be, a family operated local business. Odell was an avid golfer and had a love for horse racing. He treated his three Cairn Terriers Reese, Ande and Ghia as his furry children. One of his biggest dreams that he fulfilled was becoming a fixed wing pilot and helicopter pilot and instructor.
Odell is survived by and will be deeply missed by his loving companion of 32 years Terri Heiss; his daughters: Elizabeth Ann "Beth Ann" Gainey, Wendy Gainey Pollock, son-in-law, John Pollock, daughter-in-law, Drema Gainey; grandchildren: Katie (Mike)Kiefer, Mary (Will) Hamma, Jessie (Mike) Newlon, Adam Gainey, Audrie Gainey; great granddaughter, Chloe Kiefer; Terri's beloved family whom Odell (Dell/Bob) treated as his own, daughters, Melissa (Rick) Rupert, Katie (Brian) Hilbert, son, Corey (Jess) Heiss; grandchildren: Sarah, Ian, Brianna,
Ayla, Jadyn, Faye, Crostin, Jordan, Cohen and Joshua; siblings: Jim, Larry, Nancy (Green) and Kenny Gainey; and his loyal
collaborator, Doug Roudebush. Preceded in death by his son,
Todd Michael Gainey; siblings: Bob Gainey, Leroy Gainey,
Jack Gainey, Barbara Woods; and granddaughter, Julie Heiss.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held Thursday,
August 8th., at La Pizzaria at 3656 Dressler Rd. N.W., Canton, OH 44718. The family invites you to join them for heavy
hors d'oeuvres from 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make
memorial contributions to the Humane Society of Canton.
ww.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on July 30, 2019