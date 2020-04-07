|
Ola Bell Stroud
September 3, 1936 (Patsburg, AL) –
March 5, 2020 (Canton, OH)
Ola was born in Patsburg, AL on September 3, 1936. She was the first child born to parents Earsie Pitts and Jessie Holly (both deceased). She grew up and attended high school in Crenshaw County, Alabama where she developed the joy for singing in the church, collecting ceramic dolls and turning into the beautiful, kind, talkative person we all knew. Ola and Johnny Mays Jr (deceased) brought their first child into the world, Mary Helen. Ola married Sam Stroud (deceased) and relocated to Canton, OH and to this union one child was born, Marcellus. Ola worked as a Nurses Aide for White Oak Convalescent Home before retiring after 30 years of service. She loved to shop, sing and dance, collect dolls & stuffed animals and making you laugh. Ola loved any occasion to gather with family and friends, especially if a grill and music were involved. She was active within the church and served as a nurse at St. Mark Baptist Church and later became a member of Antioch Baptist Church.
Ola is survived by daughter, Mary Helen Coleman (Canton, OH); son, Marcellus Stroud, daughter-in-love, Ashley Stroud (Canton, OH); sister, Mattie Floyd (Brooklyn, NY); brother, Tom Pitts (Gainesville, FL); sisters: Martha and Stacy Fairbanks and Doris and Janice Holly (Cincinnati, OH); grandchildren: Mary Samantha Coleman, Sammy Joe Coleman, Ava Valentine Stroud, Lola Bell Stroud and Mila Marie Stroud (Canton, OH); a host of great-grandchildren, family and friends. Ola is preceded in death by her brother, James Pitts.
Ola will be laid to rest on Friday, April 10th at 11:00 a.m., at West Lawn Cemetery, 1919 17th St. N.W., Canton, OH 44708. There will be gathering restrictions of no more than 10 people at the site due to mandated Social Distancing guidelines. Those attending are instructed to wait in their vehicle until it's their time to walk up to the site.
Published in The Repository from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020