Olen E. Howell Sr
83, of Canton passed away October 11, 2020 following a recent illness. He was born in Canton, the son of Royce and Beulah. He Proudly served in the US Army. He worked for many years first with AKRO Company and then the M.K. Morse Company. In 1997 he was elected to the first class of the Greater Canton Slo-Pitch Softball Hall of Fame. He was a great fan of Cleveland sports teams.
He was Preceded in death by parents Royce and Beulah and brother Ken. He is survived by sons Olen "Skip" Howell, Jr., James (Karen) Howell, Paul (Wendy) Howell; daughters Kim Rivera and Kris Popovich; ex-wife Carol Popovich; 12 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; brother David Howell; sister Shirley Mastoff; several nieces and nephews, and long time partner and friend Barb Middaugh. Special thanks to Mercy Medical, the Legends of Massillon, and Grace Hospice.
Visitation Friday 11:00-12:15 with service to follow. Masks are requested for the safety of others. Adams Mason 791 East Market Street Akron 44305. 330-535-9186. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his name to the American Cancer Society
.