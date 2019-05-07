|
|
Olen J. Kinsley
88, of North Canton passed away on May 4, 2019. Olen was born in Suffield, Ohio on December 13, 1930 to the late David and Gladys Kinsley. He retired from Monarch Rubber Co. and Apples Grocery Store and was a member of Village Baptist Temple.
Olen was preceded in death by his daughter Sandra Kinsley Morgan; 3 brothers and 1 sister. He is survived by his loving wife Edith Kinsley; daughter Nancy (Jim) Wills; 3 step sons; 3 step daughters; 8 grandchildren; 10 step grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; many step great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; sister Lorena Miller; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 11 AM on Thursday May 9, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL with Pastor Phil Clayton officiating. Family and friends may visit from 10-11 AM prior to the service on Thursday. Burial will take place at Mount Peace Cemetery in Hartville, Ohio. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 7, 2019