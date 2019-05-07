Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
OLEN J. KINSLEY


OLEN J. KINSLEY Obituary
Olen J. Kinsley

88, of North Canton passed away on May 4, 2019. Olen was born in Suffield, Ohio on December 13, 1930 to the late David and Gladys Kinsley. He retired from Monarch Rubber Co. and Apples Grocery Store and was a member of Village Baptist Temple.

Olen was preceded in death by his daughter Sandra Kinsley Morgan; 3 brothers and 1 sister. He is survived by his loving wife Edith Kinsley; daughter Nancy (Jim) Wills; 3 step sons; 3 step daughters; 8 grandchildren; 10 step grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; many step great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; sister Lorena Miller; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be at 11 AM on Thursday May 9, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL with Pastor Phil Clayton officiating. Family and friends may visit from 10-11 AM prior to the service on Thursday. Burial will take place at Mount Peace Cemetery in Hartville, Ohio.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 7, 2019
