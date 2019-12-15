|
Olga Irene Malcolm
age 85, of Hartville, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019. She was born in Indiana, Pennsylvania on January 29, 1934 to the late Demetrius and Nadia (Maniosky) Sherotsky and graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She was a home economics teacher at the Canton City School District before returning home to raise her family. Former Members at Congress Lake Club where she enjoyed playing Golf. She was also of a Member of the Aultman Hospital Womens Board for many years where a favorite activity was to assist with making the annual Angel Auction quilt. Olga was also active in local Garden Clubs. She loved being outdoors; whether at their Home, their Cabin, or just spending time on long walks. She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Malcom (September 29, 2019); and brother, George Sherotsky.
Survived by her sons Douglas (Christine) Malcolm and Stephen (Denise) Malcolm; grandchildren Valentina Malcolm, Alex, Jenn and Nicole Malcolm; sister Mary Kramarenko of New Jersey.
There are no immediate services planned at this time, you may sign the guest book at:
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Arnold - Hartville
330-877-9364
Published in The Repository on Dec. 15, 2019