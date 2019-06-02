Home

Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 830-0148
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

OLIVE EILEEN KELLEHER Obituary
O. Eileen Kelleher

Eileen Kelleher, age 92, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019, after a short illness. Born February 1, 1927 in Scarborough, England, she moved to the USA in 2005 following her son and family. Beloved wife of Henry (Harry) Kelleher and mother of William (Bill) Kelleher, both Harry and Bill worked for The Timken Company each for over 35 years. A former beauty queen, Eileen and Harry loved ballroom dancing and spending time with their family. Preceded in death by her son Andrew.

Eileen is survived by her husband of 69 years, Harry; son, Bill, daughter-in-law Dee; and grandchildren, Cecilly and Henry. The family wishes to thank Summa Hospital staff for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Akron Children's Hospital.

A private service will be held for family only.

www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Jackson Chapel

Jackson Chapel, 330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on June 2, 2019
