GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Olive Wright
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
Olive M. Wright


1941 - 2019
Olive M. Wright Obituary
Olive M. Wright

Together Again

Age 78, of Carrollton and formerly Minerva, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 in the Carroll Health Care Center. She was born June 24, 1941 in East Palestine to John and Dorothy (Moore) Randolph. She worked at Minerva Eldercare for 30 years and the Mayle Homes for five years. She was also a former member of the Augusta Chapter Order of the Eastern Star.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Wright Jr., who died in 2016; sister, Janet Wilkeson; two brothers, David and Gary Randolph. She is survived by five children, Richard (Carol) Wright of East Liverpool, Melanie Griffith (William Young) of Canton, Kimberly (Jim) Fowler of Dellroy, Sharlene (John) McFadden of Pattersonville, Chuck (Denee) Wright III of Minerva; three sisters, Dorothy Green of East Liverpool, Mary (Willy) Wagner of Fla., Jean Ann (Tim) Mick of New Philadelphia; brother, Bernie Randolph of East Liverpool; eight grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Friday at 6:00 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Pastors Robert and Kim Gadd officiating. Calling hours will be 2 hours prior to services from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at

www.gotschallfuneralhome.com

Gotschall-Hutchison

330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Aug. 15, 2019
