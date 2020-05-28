Oliver Hill



was born on Dec. 1, 1937 in Demopolis, Ala., to the late Carrie Wilson Hill and James Hill, Sr. He departed this life May 18, 2020 at Glenwood Nursing Home. Oliver made his living as a butcher, mechanic, and car salesman. His hobbies included buying, repairing and selling cars, as well as singing. He often spoke of his tenure singing with a quartet in Alabama.



He leaves to cherish his memory, six children, Carrie, Patricia, George, Rosa (Weymouth), Trisha, Tyrone (Dezandra); grandchildren, Elise (Champ), Martina (Chief), Saprese (Precious), Jazmyn, Janiah, Ja, Quile, Maliah, Brianna, Kenny, Denzel; great-grandson, Braylon; beloved sister, Lillie Mae Henderson; brother, Irving Rudolph; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Services will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 729 Cherry Avenue NE. Visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service.



