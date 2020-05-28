Oliver Hill
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Oliver's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oliver Hill

was born on Dec. 1, 1937 in Demopolis, Ala., to the late Carrie Wilson Hill and James Hill, Sr. He departed this life May 18, 2020 at Glenwood Nursing Home. Oliver made his living as a butcher, mechanic, and car salesman. His hobbies included buying, repairing and selling cars, as well as singing. He often spoke of his tenure singing with a quartet in Alabama.

He leaves to cherish his memory, six children, Carrie, Patricia, George, Rosa (Weymouth), Trisha, Tyrone (Dezandra); grandchildren, Elise (Champ), Martina (Chief), Saprese (Precious), Jazmyn, Janiah, Ja, Quile, Maliah, Brianna, Kenny, Denzel; great-grandson, Braylon; beloved sister, Lillie Mae Henderson; brother, Irving Rudolph; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Services will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 729 Cherry Avenue NE. Visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Rhoden Memorial Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
MAY
30
Service
11:00 AM
Rhoden Memorial Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home, Inc.
729 Cherry Avenue NE
Canton, OH 44702
(330) 455-7944
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved