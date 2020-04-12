|
|
Oliver (Olly) Musat
Age 97, of Canton, passed away Tuesday April 7, 2020. He is survived by daughter-in-law, Belinda (Kanagy) Musat; grandchildren, Brooke (Sean Leonard) Musat and Will (Amanda Salazar) Musat. Preceded in death by parents, Daniel and Rebecca (Suteu) Musat; wife, Dora (Sherbon) Musat in 2005; sons, Danny in 1965 and Jeff in 2004; and grandson, Eric Musat in 1991.
He was born in 1922 in Canton and grew up in "Corn Center" in the northeast section of Canton not far from the Republic Steel Plant where he spent most of his working years. He attended Belden Grade School, Central High School and graduated from McKinley High School in 1940. He enrolled in the engineering school at the University of Cincinnati studying mechanical and electrical engineering. World War II interrupted his education and he joined the US Navy. After boot camp and some additional training, Olly was sent to the Boston Navy Yard as part of the crew for the Aircraft Carrier USS Hancock. After the ship was commissioned, the USS Hancock joined Task Force 58 as part of the Pacific Fleet and became the flagship for the air groups under Admiral McCain. The war ended and Oliver returned to Cincinnati to resume his education and graduated in 1948. He began his career with Republic Steel as a trainee in 1948 and progressed through various supervisory jobs in shops, crafts and maintenance areas becoming General Superintendent of Maintenance, Assistant District Manager and District Manager on the Central Alloy District in 1972 with it's 7,000 employees in the Canton and Massillon Steel Plants. During his tenure as District Manager he attended and graduated from the MIT Sloan School of Management. His philosophy was very simple "Work hard and play hard. Only results count." He retired in 1983 after 35 years of service leading the district during a very productive and prosperous period. Over the years he belonged to many clubs and organizations including Tau Beta Pi and Pi Tau Sigma Honorary Scholastic Organizations, Alpha Tau Omega Social Fraternity American Iron and Steel Institute, American Iron and Steel Engineers, American Society of Mechanical Engineers, Brookside Country Club, Canton Chamber of Commerce, Hall of Fame Sports Club, Retired Executives Club, and Saint George Romanian Orthodox Church.
A private burial took place and a celebration of Oliver's Life will be held at a later date. Family thanks the staff of Bethany Nursing Home and the staff of Mercy ER and Mercy Hospice for their compassionate and loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in The Repository on Apr. 12, 2020